‘We just want to know why we're targeted:’ DPS conducting enhanced inspections at the border

Over a year since enhanced safety inspections at the border created major back-ups at international bridges that cost the state $1 billion in losses, the Texas Department of Public Safety resumed the inspections.

As part of the inspections, all commercial vehicles crossing into Brownsville are going to be stopped and checked to ensure safety on the roads, DPS said.

Many truck drivers at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville who spoke with Channel 5 News said they’ve been waiting to cross for over 10 hours.

According to officials, around 1,000 vehicles cross through the international bridge per day. Since the inspections resumed, that number dropped to 300.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said the Los Indios International Bridge is also undergoing DPS inspections that are impacting trade.

Truck driver Luis Enrique Garcia said the line of trucks in Matamoros is 15-miles long.

Brownsville Customs Brokers Association President Martha Davila said U.S. Customs and Border Protection is already doing their regular inspections.

“They are processing, and they're releasing as the trucks come in,” Davila said. “After they are released, they are being stopped by DPS."

For Davila, the delays are causing more questions.

“We just feel like Brownsville is targeted,” Davila said. “We just want to know why we're targeted when if it is the migrant situation that's going on, if it is because of the border crisis that's happening right now, it's not just Brownsville. There are other ports."

The decrease in commercial vehicles crossing is also impacting time sensitive products like car parts and food.

Javier Saldivar, a delegate for the trucking industry in Matamoros, said last year’s inspections that shut down the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge created a visible impact on the economy.

“With the Pharr bridge closed, they lost about $1 billion. We're going to our fourth day,” Saldivar said, adding that cartel activity in Matamoros it makes the situation worse.

“Because of that, we cannot have people staying over the street because we don't know what's going to happen during the night or even during the day,” Saldivar said.

Davila said she was informed Thursday that the inspections would end on Sunday, May 7, but DPS has not confirmed that to Channel 5 News.