'We need electricity for everything': Rio Grande Valley going on two days without power
There hasn’t been electricity inside the Ybarra house for almost two days now.
Everything inside Flora Ybarra’s refrigerator is now spoiled. Food being spoiled is just one issue. A trip to the grocery store on Tuesday wasn’t very successful, either.
"There's nothing left,” Ybarra said. “There's no meat, there's no water. It's totally empty."
Thankfully, Ybarra’s husband purchased a gas stove a few months ago. The Ybarra’s consider themselves lucky. They know others in the community may not have a gas stove or grill to cook on.
But the family has lost some of its tiny members due to the power outage.
"We've lost a couple of fish because they don't have air filter to keep them alive and we're just worried about them, as well,” Ybarra said. “We need electricity for everything."
More News
News Video
-
DPS investigates fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco
-
'We need electricity for everything': Rio Grande Valley going on two days...
-
Rolling blackouts set to continue across Texas, analyst explains why
-
Workforce Solutions offers free COVID-19 safety related training
-
Mission hotel at capacity due to cold weather guests, staff say most...