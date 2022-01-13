‘We’re hurting’: VFW post in Harlingen in need of repairs to remain open

A Valley veterans group known for their service to the community is now in need of help.

A mix of severe weather and the pandemic is now threatening the future of Harlingen's VFW Post 2410.

"We have a mission, and that is to help veterans and their families,” VFW Post 2410 Judge Advocate Carlos Tamayo III said. “But we’re hurting.”

They’ve seen less people in the building due to COVID, and a pipe burst during the February 2021 freeze.

The veterans continue to serve the entire Rio Grande Valley with fundraisers for several charities, providing backpacks for kids, and even helping families with bills – all of which comes from their own pockets.

All the work, money and time is now at risk.

“It became a critical issue several days ago we literally didn't have the lights on,” Tamayo said. “We didn't have the money [for] electricity and they turned the power off."

This post will hold a fundraiser on Saturday.