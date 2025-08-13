Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
'I want to put San Isidro on the map:' San Isidro ISD...
-
Rate increase announced for Magic Valley customers
-
McAllen ISD restricting students from using cell phones during the school day
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash near the Pharr interchange
-
Active shooter response training held in Weslaco