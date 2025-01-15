x

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025: Cloudy, cool, drizzle, temps in the 50s

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025: Cloudy, cool, drizzle, temps in the 50s
2 hours 32 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2025 Jan 15, 2025 January 15, 2025 8:04 AM January 15, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days