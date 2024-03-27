x

Wednesday, March 27, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 80s

4 hours 49 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, March 27 2024 Mar 27, 2024 March 27, 2024 7:11 AM March 27, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days