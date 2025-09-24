x

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms with highs in the 90s

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
4 hours 57 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, September 24 2025 Sep 24, 2025 September 24, 2025 9:27 AM September 24, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days