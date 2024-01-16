Week 2 of DPS trooper capital murder trial begins

The second week of the capital murder against Victor Godinez began on Tuesday.

Godinez is accused of killing DPS trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019.

The trial began with investigators with the Texas Rangers. Ranger Roberto Montalvo gave his testimony explaining his participation in the case, such as recovering bullet casings that were left behind after the shooting.

Montalvo brought in physical evidence as well. He showed several casings of .357 magnum bullets that he recovered from two locations in the Edinburg neighborhood where the shooting happened.

Prosecutors say Godinez fired a .357 revolver, shooting trooper Sanchez.

The investigator also collected 9mm casings.

An Edinburg police officer returned fire during the second shooting, emptying his magazine at the scene.

Testimony will continue for the prosecution's list of witnesses throughout the day.

Channel 5 News will provide further court developments.