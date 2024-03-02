Week one of Richard Ford murder trial wraps up

More than 200 pieces of evidence were presented to jurors during the first week of the capital murder trial against Richard Ford.

Ford is accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife — Melissa Banda — in Aug. 2020.

Thursday was the last day of the first week of the trial. On that day, jurors were presented with 65 pieces of evidence that prosecutors say links Ford to Banda’s murder.

Jurors watched surveillance video showing Ford's personal vehicle in the La Plaza Mall’s parking garage. An SUV is seen leaving not long after.

Prosecutors said Ford was renting that SUV that was later used in Banda’s kidnapping.

An employee at that rental company testified the car had been rented to Ford the day of the kidnapping.

The jury also saw what officials found in Ford's personal truck. The items included a roll of duct tape, and cartridges of carbon dioxide in the truck's console.

In the cupholders were an open container of BB pellets.

On Tuesday, the doctor who performed Banda's autopsy told the jury Banda had a “BB-like wound” on her forearm, and a BB pellet inside a cut on her throat.

The day ended with Banda's family visibly emotional as prosecutors showed evidence from a scene in Donna where her body was found dumped.

Photos of Banda's body were shown to jurors.

Ford appeared to have no reaction.

Banda’s family held onto each other in tears as they heard the details of how Banda's body was found covered in dirt.

The trial will continue next week.