Weslaco, Elsa fire departments battle structure fire
The Weslaco Fire Department, with assistance from the Elsa Fire Department, battled a structure fire on Mile 15 North near Weslaco.
According to Elsa Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook post, crews were working together to get the fire under control and ensure the safety of everyone in the area.
The public is asked to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to work safely.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
