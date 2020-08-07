Weslaco familiy's home damaged due to hurricane, burglarized

One family in Weslaco is dealing with a house that is still flooded. After the storm burglars added to the wound of loss.

You can't choose your family, but the Hernandez women feel like they did. They're even raising their kids together in the home they grew up in, just like their dad wanted. Ever since their father passed - their home has become something sacred.

Esmeralda's voice trembles when she thinks back to the loss. She says their home was burglarized, on top of all the flood damage from Hurricane Hanna.

They left the home for a week because of the hurricane, but every morning Esmeralda's mom would check on it. She's the one who discovered what had happened.

Esmeralda says what hurts most is that the burglars broke into her dad's room.

