Weslaco Firefighters Association requesting change in leadership

Low morale and retaliatory discipline among firefighters are among the allegations made by the Weslaco Firefighters Association in a letter sent to city leaders requesting a change in leadership.

Association President John David Pena said in the letter the group has “no confidence” in Weslaco Assistant Fire chief Jaime Hernandez.

"We've communicated with the chief that we don't agree with the type of treatment that he gives us, the type of discipline that he's handed to us,” association Vice-President Carlos Hernandez said. “We've been ignored and we're to the point where we need change,"

In a statement - the city of Weslaco confirmed they received the letter and are reviewing it. The city added that current fire and emergency medical services will not be impacted.