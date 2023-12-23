Weslaco firefighters receive stuffed animals from John Knox Village residents

Residents at a Weslaco nursing home are helping the Weslaco Fire Department bring some Christmas cheer to children in the area.

John Knox Village residents donated dozens of stuffed animals to firefighters.

“They put these animals in the ambulances for when they have a small child that it comforts [them,]" Lou Vitek of The Crafy Crew at John Knox Village said.

According to Vitek, the Crafty Crew have been donating stuffed animals to Weslaco firefighters for four years, and they hope to be able to continue it in the future.