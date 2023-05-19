Weslaco foundation launches end of life planning series

A Weslaco facility that provides end of life care, the community is hoping to offer the public a peace of mind when it comes to death.

The Aurora House Foundation announced they’re launching a community conversation series to discuss end of life planning.

The series launches on Friday, June 2 with a presentation on life insurance and estate planning. The rest of the series will cover other topics such as caregiving and the five stages of grief.

More information on the series can be found online.

