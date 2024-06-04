Weslaco ISD celebrates Lady Panthers' state championship

"Enjoy the moment."

That's the message given to the Weslaco High School softball team. The Lady Panthers are now UIL 6A State Softball Champions.

"This will live forever. In five years, 10 years, the history that you have made in the last week will be there," Weslaco Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Richard Rivera said.

Weslaco hosted a championship rally for their Lady Panthers.

It was all thanks to an eight-run comeback in the final inning this past Saturday. The Lady Panthers trailed nine to three to Waco Midway.

It was a rally for the ages, coming back to win 11 to 9 with a walk off grand slam, bringing home the Rio Grande Valley's first softball state title.

"I'm just so proud of the community and the whole city of Weslaco. They supported us," Coach Mario Rodriguez said.

Rivera also announced plans to add a permanent display at the entrance of Bobby Lackey Stadium.