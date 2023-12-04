Weslaco ISD: Individual identified following social media threat against the district

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a threat was made on social media against Weslaco ISD, according to the district.

Administrators with the district and the Central Middle School campus identified the individual after the threat was made, the district said in a social media post.

The matter was turned over to the sheriff’s office, the district added.

“Weslaco ISD takes all types of threats and comments about safety and security seriously and will handle this incident in accordance with all laws,” the district stated in the release. “The local authorities will investigate anyone making any threat, and they will be prosecuted.”

Details on the identity of the individual were not provided by the district.