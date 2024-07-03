Weslaco ISD not providing free meals on July 4
Weslaco Independent School District will not be providing free meals on Thursday because of the holiday.
Meals will resume on Friday at Sunrise Hill, Garza Park and Gibson Park.
Weslaco ISD will be changing locations for the free meals beginning on Monday. The new locations have not been made available yet.
More News
Sports Video
-
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach