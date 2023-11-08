Weslaco ISD voters approve $160 million in bond proposals

Weslaco ISD voters approved three separate bond proposals that total $160 million.

Proposition A allocates $140 million dollars towards district wide school improvements, including air conditioning systems, roofing upgrades, school safety and security.

“What we want to do is we want to provide another layer of protection for our students and our staff, so we want to create vestibules,” Weslaco ISD spokesman Carlos Robledo said. “It’s an area of a building secure from the rest of the building.”

Robledo said four of the campuses in the district already have vestibules. The bond will help pay for the other 15 campuses to get one installed.

“In light of the situation that took place in Uvalde, everybody is first and foremost thinking about safety,” Robledo said. “We know it is in the forefront of taxpayers and parents' minds."

Proposition B and C are each $10 million. They will fund fine arts and athletic expansion infrastructure projects across Weslaco ISD's four middle schools.

“It’s an investment in our future and our students, and I think that is what the voters saw",” Robledo said.

When voters approved the bond, they also said yes to a slight tax increase of less than a cent per $100 valuation.

Homeowners will help pay a total of 33% of the bonds.

“The rest will be paid off with other measures with the state, they have their own calculations on how things are paid back,” Robledo said. “We realize it's a big responsibility, and we take pride in taking care of our students."

Weslaco ISD has 30 years to pay off the bonds.

Watch the video above for the full story.