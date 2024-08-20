Weslaco Lady Panthers start new school year
After becoming state champions, members of the Weslaco High School Lady Panthers’ softball team returned to school this week.
Channel 5 News’ Brenda Villa caught up with the returning students Tuesday to see what the girls have in store this year.
Watch the video above for the full story.
