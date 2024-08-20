x

Weslaco Lady Panthers start new school year

2 hours 13 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2024 Aug 20, 2024 August 20, 2024 6:49 PM August 20, 2024 in News - Local

After becoming state champions, members of the Weslaco High School Lady Panthers’ softball team returned to school this week.

Channel 5 News’ Brenda Villa caught up with the returning students Tuesday to see what the girls have in store this year.

