Weslaco man sentenced to 30 years for possessing and producing child porn

A Weslaco man has been ordered to serve 30 years in federal prison on charges of possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

Ulysses Rubalcava, 34, pleaded guilty back in Oct. 31, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The attorney's office said the investigation began in June 2021 when authorities learned about photos believed to be the sexual assault of a child.

Law enforcement searched Rubalcava's cellphone, where they discovered numerous saved child pornography files, including the sexual assault of two minors.

The attorney's office said further investigation determined Rubalcava had been grooming and abusing two minor girls for more than a year. He eventually began producing pornography images and videos of himself with the young girls.

Rubalcava was also ordered to serve 24 years on supervised release following his prison sentence.

During his supervised release, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also have to register as a sex offender, according to the attorney's office.

A restitution hearing has been scheduled for April 23.