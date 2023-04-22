Weslaco Man Wants Right of Way Owner to Take Responsibility of Maintenance

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley property owner says some confusion over right of way is hurting his bottom line.

Fernando Garcia feels he shouldn’t have to maintain the area above the right of way since Texas law doesn’t allow him to build any structures in that area.

"I was given the plot to the property and it shows a 30 feet right of way that belongs to an oil company,” he explains. "There has been trash and debris. People dump things here. It was a jungle in here."

He wants the owner of the right of way to take on the cost of maintaining it but he couldn’t track the company.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg reached out to Hidalgo County for answers. We’re told he is responsible for all maintenance above ground since the portion owned is underneath his property.

Garcia says he plans to take this matter to the state.

Watch the video above for the full story.