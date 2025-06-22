x

Weslaco, Merecedes advance to the 7-on-7 State tournament

Weslaco, Merecedes advance to the 7-on-7 State tournament
2 hours 33 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, June 21 2025 Jun 21, 2025 June 21, 2025 11:12 PM June 21, 2025 in Sports

Mercedes, TX -- Mercedes Tigers and Harlingen South Hawks make an undefeated run to the Bracket A championship where the Tigers beat the Hawks 27-20.

In Bracket B, The Weslaco Panthers took the win over the Harlingen Cardinals 26-6 to advance to the 7-on-7 State Tournament.

The 7-on-7 State Tournament is set for June 27th, at College Station.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days