Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
Weslaco native pro-boxer Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa will be back in the ring this May to take on Jessie Magdaleno in the Canelo Undercard.
Channel 5 News' Bella Michaels spoke with Figueroa to talk about how he's been preparing these days over in Las Vegas for the fight.
The fight is scheduled for May 4.
