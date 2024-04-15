Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring

Weslaco native pro-boxer Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa will be back in the ring this May to take on Jessie Magdaleno in the Canelo Undercard.

Channel 5 News' Bella Michaels spoke with Figueroa to talk about how he's been preparing these days over in Las Vegas for the fight.

The fight is scheduled for May 4.