Weslaco police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on the expressway

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that injured at least one other person on the expressway, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

Weslaco police officers are at the scene of the westbound lanes of the 500 Block East Interstate Highway 2, according to a late Friday afternoon social media post from the department.

“[One] person succumbed to his injuries and other (sic) are being airlifted,” the department stated.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Police officers and firefighters with the Weslaco Fire Department are working to clear the parking lot of the nearby Academy sporting goods store to clear the medical helicopter for landing, according to the release.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.