Weslaco police warn that thieves are stealing certain truck models

A home surveillance camera caught a thief stealing a truck from the driveway of a Weslaco home. The theft happened in the middle of the night, with the homeowners inside at the time.

The truck that was stolen is the same make and model being taken across the Rio Grande Valley.

Weslaco police say there have been five Chevy and GMC truck thefts just this month. So far they've only been able to recover one, and most of these trucks end up across the border.

"I'm scared. Now I'm worried. I'm making sure that my car is being locked constantly," theft victim Ruby Lopez said.

Lopez and her family woke up last Wednesday to an empty driveway. Their GMC Sierra was stolen in the middle of the night.

"There are mostly Chevrolet's, we have one GMC that was stolen from this area, and we did recover one stolen truck inside the city of Brownsville," Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said.

Weslaco police advise residents to park in well lit areas, invest in high quality security for your truck like clubs and loud alarms and get some good security camera footage for your home to help police track down these suspects.

