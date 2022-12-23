Weslaco resident worries of extended outages as she cares for son with disablity

AEP has reported that the electric grid is holding up, but there are still a few residents across the Rio Grande Valley that are without power.

As of air time, 1,600 residents were without power, but AEP spokesperson Larry Jones says those outages are not due to grid failures, but simply Mother Nature.

Jones says strong gusts that blew in with the cold front knocked down several power lines across the Valley. He says crews are working around the clock to restore power to everyone.

One resident said she was left in the dark Friday morning. She said she was worried about possibly losing power again for an extended period of time because she cares for her severely disabled adult son.

"When they said that the cold front is coming, I panicked, because I'm of scared of the blackouts... because of my son." Weslaco resident Noelia Perez said.

Perez said she lost electricity around 5 a.m. and she finally had her power restored some five hours later.