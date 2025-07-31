Weslaco road blocked off due to gas leak caused by a single-vehicle accident

The Weslaco Police Department announced a road has been blocked off due to a gas leak that was caused by a single-vehicle accident.

Police said 18th Street and International Boulevard is blocked and drivers are urged to use caution and seek alternatives routes.

The main gas line was hit, and no major injuries were reported, according to Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo. The gas line should be a few hours to fix, and the driver will not be charged.

Traffic delays are expected, and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.