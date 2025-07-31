x

Weslaco road blocked off due to gas leak caused by a single-vehicle accident

Weslaco road blocked off due to gas leak caused by a single-vehicle accident
1 hour 51 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, July 31 2025 Jul 31, 2025 July 31, 2025 12:17 PM July 31, 2025 in News - Local
Photo courtesy of the Weslaco Police Department.

The Weslaco Police Department announced a road has been blocked off due to a gas leak that was caused by a single-vehicle accident.

Police said 18th Street and International Boulevard is blocked and drivers are urged to use caution and seek alternatives routes.

The main gas line was hit, and no major injuries were reported, according to Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heriberto Caraveo. The gas line should be a few hours to fix.

Traffic delays are expected, and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days