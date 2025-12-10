Weslaco vape shop owner responds to reports of fentanyl-laced cartridges in the area

Fentanyl-laced vape pen cartridges are believed to be circulating in the area and may already be in the hands of teenagers, the Elsa Police Department warned.

On Friday, Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said the warning was issued after vape pen cartridges brought to the department tested positive for fentanyl.

The chief said there was no brand name on the cartridge that had been tested.

“It could be dangerous because we don't know the ingredients that is going into the items that you're getting off the street,” Fatima Rios said.

Rios is the manager of Blazin smoke shop in Weslaco. She said those who vape should only buy a vape pen from a regulated store that comes in its original sealed packaging, as dictated by state law.

“Just simply because the box lists all the ingredients,” Rios said.

The box of vapes that are sold at the store have a disclaimer saying the vape is in compliance with Senate Bill 2024, which went into effect in September.

That means the vape was made in the U.S. and does not contain cannabinoids or other ingredients such as alcohol, kava, kratom or mushrooms.

Refills also follow state law.

