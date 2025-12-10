Police: Edinburg armed robbery suspect lied about needing the money for child with cancer

Annjanette Garza. Photo credit: Edinburg Police Department

A 37-year-old Edinburg woman was charged after robbing a business at knifepoint and telling a store clerk she needed the money because her child had cancer, according to a news release.

The Edinburg Police Department later found out that the woman, Annjanette Garza, does not have a child with cancer, the release stated.

Garza was arraigned on charges of aggravated robbery on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

According to the news release, Edinburg police officers responded to the Drama Llama Drive-Thru at 5203 S. Veterans Blvd. on Saturday, Dec. 6 at around 10:15 p.m.

A clerk told police she had been robbed at knifepoint by a woman, later identified as Garza, who “claimed she was committing the robbery because she needed money for a child with cancer,” the news release stated.

Garza took between $500 and $900 in cash before fleeing the scene. She was taken into custody at her residence on Tuesday.

“Investigators later determined that the suspect did not, in fact, have a child with cancer," the release said.

Bond for Garza was set at $50,000.