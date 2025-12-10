Bond set at nearly $300K for homeless woman accused of stabbing McAllen K-9 officer

Latonia Wallace, 54. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A homeless woman accused of stabbing a McAllen K-9 officer and threatening other police officers is in custody, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Latonia Wallace, 54, was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday on multiple counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. She also faces charges of obstructing a highway passageway and interfering with a police service animal. Her bond was set at $295,000.

In a news release, the McAllen Police Department identified Wallace as the homeless woman who stabbed a K-9 officer named Mino outside a shopping center Tuesday shortly before 8:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: McAllen police shoot homeless woman accused of stabbing K9 officer

According to the release, officers were responding to reports of a homeless woman “last seen wearing blankets” and talking to herself at the 900 block of East Expressway 83 at around 8 a.m.

Responding officers found Wallace at the scene “waving a knife” and walking toward several businesses. At one point, she held the knife to her throat, the release added.

K-9 officer Mino approached Wallace, causing her to stab him in the left eye, police said. Officers at the scene shot Wallace at her left buttock area before hospitalizing her.

Mino was transported to San Antonio for emergency veterinarian care. On Wednesday, police said his injuries resulted in the loss of his left eye.