Westbrook leads Houston against Phoenix after 41-point game

By The Associated Press



Houston Rockets (33-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-31, 12th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits the Phoenix Suns after Russell Westbrook scored 41 points in the Rockets' 121-111 win against the Lakers.

The Suns have gone 11-22 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix has a 2-7 record in one-possession games.

The Rockets have gone 21-14 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 20-9 record against opponents below .500.

The Rockets won the last meeting between these two teams 139-125 on Dec. 21. James Harden scored 47 points to help lead Houston to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker leads the Suns scoring 26.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Deandre Ayton has averaged 20.6 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 52.3 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Robert Covington leads the Rockets with 8.0 rebounds and averages 14 points. Westbrook has averaged 27.1 points and added seven rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 109.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Ty Jerome: day to day (calf), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Tyler Johnson: out (calf), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (ankle), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

Rockets: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.