What to know about the status of SNAP food aid as a vote nears to end the shutdown

A person shops for produce, which is covered by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), at a grocery store in Baltimore, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Many Americans who rely on SNAP benefits to help buy groceries are approaching their third week without aid after President Donald Trump's administration cut off the program due to the federal government shutdown.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday opted not to order the government to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which serves about 1 in 8 Americans. The high court did not weigh in on whether lower courts were right to make such an order nor remove uncertainty about when millions of people will see their benefits.

The U.S. House could send Trump legislation as soon as Wednesday to end the shutdown, a move that would also restore full SNAP funding for November.

Here are things to know about how it could go.

When SNAP funds become available could vary by state

Seesawing court rulings and messages from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers SNAP, have meant that beneficiaries in some states already have received their full monthly allocations while in others they have received nothing. Some states have issued partial payments.

States say it's faster to provide full benefits than it is to do the calculations and computer programming required for partial amounts.

At least 19 states plus the District of Columbia issued full benefits to at least some recipients last week, an Associated Press tally found. Among those are Minnesota and New Jersey. Many of them managed to do it in a day or so, in the narrow window between the Nov. 6 court ruling that required the federal government to make full payments and one Nov. 7 by the U.S. Supreme Court that stopped it.

Jessica Garon, a spokesperson for the American Public Human Services Association, said she anticipates most states will be able to issue full benefits within three days after they're given the go-ahead, but that it might take a week for others.

Experts say the states that have sent no November benefits already, such as South Carolina and West Virginia, will likely be the quickest.

But there's a complication. Sixteen states — including Illinois and Texas — have loaded the EBT cards used in SNAP with partial benefits. Carolyn Vega, a policy analyst with the advocacy group Share Our Strength said some of those states might run into technical hurdles to issue the remaining amount.

Delays in benefits can be a problem for recipients

Even if there's some clarity that benefits are on the way, exactly when they arrive will matter to millions of Americans.

About 42 million lower-income Americans receive SNAP benefits, on average about $190 monthly per person. Many say the benefits don't and aren't intended to cover the full cost of groceries in a regular month, even with careful budgeting.

It's worse when benefits are delayed.

Doretha Washington, 41, of St. Louis, and her husband have themselves and six children to feed and not enough money to cover that cost. Her husband works servicing heating and cooling systems, but the family still needs SNAP to get by. They had received nothing in November, although Missouri said Tuesday that partial benefits would be issued.

"Now it's making things difficult because we can't pay our bills in full and keep food in here," Washington said this week. "I'm down to three days of food and trying to figure out what to do."

She has been rationing what they have.

Other people have turned to food charities, but are sometimes finding long lines and low supplies.

Cutting off funds left state governments scrambling

The USDA told states on Oct. 24 that it would not fund the program for November if the shutdown continued. That left states scrambling. Most Democratic-led states sued to have the funding restored.

Some Democratic and Republican-led states launched efforts to pay for SNAP benefits using state money, boost food banks and deploy the National Guard to help with food distribution. Another group of states used their money allotted for SNAP benefits only after a judge ordered the Trump administration to cover the full cost for the month.

The legislation to reopen the government passed by the Senate on Monday calls for states to be reimbursed for spending their funds to run programs usually paid for by the federal government.

It's not immediately clear, though, which situations might qualify in the case of SNAP.

In the meantime, the USDA told states Tuesday that it would reimburse them for paying out partial SNAP benefits under a system where recipients get up to 65% of their regular allocations — and even states that paid the full amount can receive partial reimbursements. It also said it would not reduce the amount on cards for recipients in states that paid full amounts.

Democratic-led states that sued for benefits to be made available said in a filing Wednesday that the late-arriving information "illustrates the chaos and confusion occasioned by USDA's multiple, conflicting guidance documents."

Associated Press reporters Margery A. Beck and David A. Lieb contributed.