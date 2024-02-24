Wild boars spotted in neighborhoods near Rio Grande City
The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to watch out for wild boars.
Department spokesman Investigator Rafael Aguirre said the boars have been popping up in residential neighborhoods near Rio Grande City.
“We recommend when people are driving at night, and they do encounter them on the road, just be mindful that these animals travel in herds,” Aguirre said. “They are wild animals, and they are dangerous, and they are very aggressive. Make sure that you have a hold of your pets because if attacks your pets… they will be attacked viciously."
Aguirre also recommends adding reinforcement to your fences.
More News
News Video
-
Legacy of Black Civil War soldiers taught as part of UTRGV project
-
San Antonio ceremony honors executed Black World War I soldiers
-
Wild boars spotted in neighborhoods near Rio Grande City
-
Incumbent Hidalgo County sheriff facing challenger in Democratic primary
-
Second woman joins lawsuit accusing Stripes employee of raping customer
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University
-
Harvest Christian girls basketball eyeing back to back state titles
-
Sabercats dominating through the area round of playoffs
-
Boys High School Basketball Area Round Highlights