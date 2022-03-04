Willacy Co. Sheriff's Office Looking to Fill Dispatcher Positions

RAYMONDVILLE – The Willacy County Sheriff's office is looking for dispatchers.

Willacy County Sheriff Larry Spence said they still haven't recovered from layoffs two years after the prison closure.

The sheriff's office currently has four dispatchers. Before the prison's closure they had six.

With one person per shift, Spence said it can get busy at times for dispatchers.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke with George Salinas, one of the current dispatchers. He said it’s very common to do a lot of multitasking.

For those who are new, Salinas said it can be intimidating

"You just have to learn how to prioritize. You can get swamped but it's just a matter of prioritizing and being able to take a big task, and cut in into little tasks to get your main goal," he said.

Spence said they're still recovering from the 2015 job cuts following the closure of the prison.

"It was difficult with the six that we had, then to go down to five and now we're down to four," he said. "It makes it difficult to do the type of job that you need to be doing.”

The sheriff said the prison is now under new management. He said they have yet to release their plans for the facility.