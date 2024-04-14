Willacy County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for vehicle theft out of Houston

Deputies with the Willacy County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after a traffic stop revealed he was driving a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office said deputies conducted a felony traffic stop on a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado on Sunday. The traffic stop was due to a stolen vehicle alert.

The vehicle stopped on southbound Interstate 69 and Spur 112 in Lyford. Deputies were able to confirm the vehicle was stolen out of Houston.

The driver of the stolen truck was identified as 21-year-old Alexsander Gervacio. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Gervacio was transported to Willacy County jail and the vehicle was impounded, and a hold was placed for Houston police investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.