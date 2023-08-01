Willy the goat found after missing for two weeks
Willacy County's escapee rodeo goat, Willy, is back home.
Two men found her on Monday, according to a post on the livestock show's Facebook page.
Willy the goat disappeared about two weeks ago. She broke out of her pen at the Livestock Show grounds, which led to a massive county-wide search.
Her disappearance also prompted a lot of businesses to pitch in to offer up prize money and rewards for her return.
The Facebook post says plans are underway to get her rescuers their reward.
