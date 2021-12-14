Winning Coach in Texas High School Football History Phil Danaher Retires
CALALLEN - The legendary coach of the Calallen Wildcats Phil Danaher called it a career on Monday, announcing his retirement after nearly 50 years in coaching.
Danaher, a 1967 Harlingen High School graduate, is the winningest coach in Texas High School Football history with 490 career victories. Danaher has led Calallen to 37 consecutive playoff appearances, 24 district championships and two trips to the state championship game.
In his 38 years at Calallen, Danaher's Wildcats missed the playoffs only once, his first season as head coach.
Danaher will step aside in January after a career that spanned 48 seasons.
The legendary coach was an all-state running back at Harlingen before playing in college at Angelo State University. Danaher's family confirmed early in the season that he is suffering from mild dementia and is partially the reason for his retirement.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County health authority decides against run for Congress
-
DPS: Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Garciasville, driver charged
-
Abortion advocates react to Supreme Court's decision
-
San Benito second grader helping families in need this holiday season
-
Nonprofit organization helping those affected by tornadoes calls for volunteers