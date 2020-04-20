With support from customers and employees, family-owned Weslaco hardware store reopens

Borderland Hardware in Weslaco, which shut down about two weeks ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, reopened Monday with support from customers and employees.

The Ellis family shut down the store about two weeks ago to keep employees safe. The phones, though, never stopped ringing. Friends called Rosemarie Ellis on her cell phone, asking for help.

With support from customers and employees, Borderland Hardware decided to reopen Monday. The Ellis family installed glass between cashiers and customers, and placed marks on the floor to remind customers about social distancing.

Borderland Hardware is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Watch the video above for more information.