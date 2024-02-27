Witnesses give testimony in Richard Ford murder trial

The murder trial for a man accused of killing his ex-wife has begun Tuesday.

Richard Ford is accused of killing his ex-wife Melissa Banda in 2020. The prosecutor and defense gave their opening arguments to the jury as the trial started.

Three witnesses then took the stand and gave their testimony. Those people were a doctor, Banda's sister, and a person who oversees evidence at the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Several pieces of evidence were presented during the trial.

A doctor who performed the autopsy on Banda's body told the jury she had more than 18 cuts on her throat, and that was the reason Banda's death was ruled a homicide.

Prosecutors also showed the jury photos of Banda's body.

Banda's sister, Cynthia Banda, testified to several incidents where she and her sister had to make police reports against Ford.

The trial will continue throughout the day.

