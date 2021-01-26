Woman accused of attempting to smuggle 114 pounds of methamphetamine across Hidalgo International Bridge

Courtesy of CBP Hidalgo

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after being accused of attempting to smuggle 114 pounds of alleged methamphetamine across the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Jan. 23, a CBP officer at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge encountered the woman arriving from Mexico in a pickup truck and referred her for further inspection.

When the woman went through secondary examination, officers found 14 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 114 pounds.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle and arrested the woman, who was turned over to the custody of agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

The case remains under federal investigation, the release stated.