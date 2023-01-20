Woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield stickers and license plates arrested

A 47-year-old woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield stickers and license plates was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

A Cameron County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Road in San Benito.

Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Consuelo Ambriz, the deputy conducted a license plate check with the Cameron County Dispatch.

It was revealed that the license plates came back to a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The deputy noticed the windshield sticker did not match the license plates.

It was then revealed that the sticker belonged to a vehicle stolen out of Harris County, the news release stated.

Ambriz stated that she acquired the vehicle out of Brownsville, but was not able to disclose exactly from who or where she got it from.

She then admitted she got the license plates and windshield sticker from Mexico and placed them on her Ford Escape, knowing they did not belong to her vehicle.

Ambriz was arrested and charged with display wrong/fictitious license plates.

The license plates and windshield sticker were taken into evidence, the news release stated.

Ambriz was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.