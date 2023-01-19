Woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash involving USPS vehicle

A 62-year-old woman is in custody Thursday after a hit-and-run crash that tipped a United States Postal Service truck over, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

The USPS truck was hit from behind by a Chevy Malibu vehicle that fled the scene of the crash near Pike Boulevard and FM 1015 at around 10 a.m., police said.

The suspected hit-and-run driver was identified as Maricela Montemayor, who was apprehended near the scene on a charge of accident involving damage.

Police said Montemayor had three children in her vehicle who were not injured in the crash.

The postal worker was hospitalized with minor injuries.