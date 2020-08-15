Woman devastated by loss of her mother, brothers to COVID-19

Lupe. Carmen. Jose Luis.

Three names on three white crosses in La Feria are a stark reminder of the lives cut short by COVID-19.

Dionicia Gonzalez lost her 89-year-old mother, Carmen; her 68-year-old brother, Lupe; and her 58-year-old brother, Jose Luis, within days.

"The ashes are going to be placed with her, in her coffin, side by side, next to her," Dionicia Gonzalez said. "Just like the crosses are here."

