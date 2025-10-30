Woman hospitalized as precaution following house fire in Harlingen

A home was deemed a total loss following a fire on Thursday.

A woman was hospitalized as a precaution following a house fire on Cora Avenue in Harlingen.

Harlingen Assistant Fire Chief Ruben Balboa said the mobile home is a total loss after a fire spread from the shed on Thursday. The woman was taken to a local hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

The Harlingen Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at around midnight. A shed caught on fire and then spread to the mobile home, according to Balboa.

A total of five people lived inside the home, and they were all inside at the time of the fire, according to Balboa. The home was a total loss.

One of the people living at the home was a second-grader at Lamar Elementary Dual Language Academy. The school posted on Facebook that they are accepting donations to help the family.

The school said they are accepting gift cards, toiletries, blankets, pillows, towels, non-perishable food or snacks and bottled water.

Donations can be dropped off at the front office of the school.