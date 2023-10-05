Woman in counterfeit savings bonds ring in Brownsville convicted

A 45-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring to create counterfeit savings bonds in Brownsville.

Summer Marie Creech and others conspired to make, pass and transfer Department of Treasury Series I savings bonds, according to a news release.

The release states the suspects created the counterfeit savings bonds and passed them to financial institutions using other people's identities and split the proceeds.

As part of her plea, Creech admitted that around 2019 she learned how to acquire Series I savings bond numbers. She then used computer software and printers to forge counterfeit bonds, send them to co-conspirators who would pass them to financial institutions and then split the proceeds, according to the release.

The release says Creech admitted she and others have passed over $1.6 million in counterfeit Series I savings bonds. A U.S. district judge accepted the plea and set Creech's sentencing for December 20 where she will face up to 20 years in federal prison. She is currently out on bond.

One of the co-conspirators, 58-year-old Daniel Alan Lewis, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make, pass and transfer counterfeit U.S. securities, he is scheduled to be sentenced on October 12, according to the release.