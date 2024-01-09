Woman meets person who rescued her in San Juan rollover crash

Two months ago, two Rio Grande Valley women were strangers, but that didn't stop one of them from pulling over on the highway to save the other.

"When everybody was asking me how did I get out of my car and stuff, I just kept saying an angel lady pulled me out," Kimberly Ramos said.

Ramos is grateful to be reunited today with the woman she calls her "angel lady."

Last November, Ramos was on her way to work. San Juan police say she was changing lanes, and hit another vehicle. She lost control and her car rolled over.

"I thought I was going to die, it was very scary. I was waiting for the impact of another vehicle to hit me. I just closed my eyes super tight and I thought this it," Ramos said. "And then the door opens, and this lady pulls me out."

The next thing she remembers is San Juanita Paulin, a woman she now considers her guardian angel.

Paulin was behind Ramos when she saw the accident. Paulin says she didn't think twice about jumping out on a busy highway to help.

"I really wasn't thinking about my life, I was thinking of saving the person that was in there," Paulin said.

Both women parted ways after the accident, but Ramos says she never got to say a proper thank-you.

Ramos made a Facebook post to help in her search, and in only three hours her call was answered.

"We exchanged lots of tears, I expressed my gratitude, I just felt extremely thankful," Ramos said.

Both women plan on keeping in touch.