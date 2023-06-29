Woman sentenced in connection to 2019 Mission murder
A third and final sentence was handed down in connection to a 2019 Mission murder case.
A judge sentenced Edna Rivera Cantu to 25 years in jail for aggravated kidnapping. She was among the three people arrested in connection with the death of Fernando Garza.
Garza's body was discovered with gunshot wounds in an orchard near the city of Mission. Authorities said the motive was possibly drug related.
Back in February 2023 a judge sentenced Julio Cesar Deleon to 46 years for murder and in October 2022 Alfredo Huerta was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police seize vape pens, cartridges and other drugs inside residence
-
Suspects linked to shots fired call in custody after chase ends in...
-
Interim state AG says only one elected position can be held, Dr....
-
Tenants in Weslaco apartments face AC issues through summer heat
-
Pump Patrol: June 29, 2023
Sports Video
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp
-
7-on-7 state tournament concludes