Woman sentenced in connection to 2019 Mission murder

A third and final sentence was handed down in connection to a 2019 Mission murder case.

A judge sentenced Edna Rivera Cantu to 25 years in jail for aggravated kidnapping. She was among the three people arrested in connection with the death of Fernando Garza.

Garza's body was discovered with gunshot wounds in an orchard near the city of Mission. Authorities said the motive was possibly drug related.

Back in February 2023 a judge sentenced Julio Cesar Deleon to 46 years for murder and in October 2022 Alfredo Huerta was sentenced to 40 years in prison.