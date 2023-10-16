Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood
DONNA – Stray dogs are becoming a problem for a neighborhood in Donna.
A resident is worried about the safety of children on the block. She says she’s not getting any help from the city.
Along 10th Street in Donna, Victoria Garza says almost every morning her children come face-to-face with some unwanted visitors.
On Thursday, CHANNEL 5 NEWS accompanied her children to wait for the bus. Sure enough, we witnessed the stray dogs surround them.
