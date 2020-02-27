x

Work to resume on project to alleviate flooding in Roma

By: Yuridia Gonzalez

ROMA – Work is expected to continue Thursday on a project meant to alleviate flooding in Roma.

Since 2008, city leaders have worked on getting the proper funds to help bring relief to those who live on ‘La Efren Ramirez,’ a caliche road in Roma that’s been hit hard with flooding.

Roma assistant city manager Guerra says Action Now Starr, a group formed by the people who live in the area, pushed for the project the hardest.

